Tropical Storm Harold continues to drench the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good afternoon,

Tropical Storm Harold is moving further inland in the Coastal Bend. It is currently overhead Hebbronville as a tropical storm with 45 MPH sustaining winds and 65 MPH wind gusts.

All across the area we have been drenched with heavy rainfall. There are currently Flash Flood Warnings in effect in the Nueces County, inland Kleberg County, Jim Wells County and parts of Duval County.

Strong showers will continue through the afternoon hours. Isolated tornadoes will still be possibility as a result of the rotation from Harold.

Stay tuned with your KRIS 6 Weather Team for all your updates and stay safe!