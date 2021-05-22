Tropical showers increase this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good Saturday morning!

The KRIS 6 Weather Team has been keeping a careful eye on an area of low pressure (Invest 91L). This system has moved inland and will bring tropical downpours to the northern counties in our viewing area. It is not a tropical cyclone and will continue to weaken as it treks further inland. Expect isolated showers today, with more scattered showers on Sunday. As for the Tropics, we now have our first named storm of the year. Just before 4 AM CDT, Subtropical Storm Ana formed near Bermuda in the Atlantic Ocean. This marks the 7th consecutive year in which a named storm forms before the official June 1st start of Hurricane Season. Ana will be short-lived and will not impact Texas or the U.S. as it heads into the open Atlantic.

For the rest of your Saturday, expect warm and breezy conditions. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s with increasing humidity. Tonight, temperatures will sink into the low 70s while still breezy and a bit muggy. Sunday's high temperatures will be limited by clouds and scattered showers. While Sunday will offer more rain than Saturday, rainfall totals throughout the weekend remain less than an inch with the highest amounts in our northern coastal communities.

Have a great weekend!