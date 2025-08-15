Tropical downpours heading into the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Temperatures improve today

Tropical downpours today and Saturday

Rough beach conditions this weekend, rip currents



Conditions will be a few degrees cooler today as tropical moisture nears South Texas. Most areas will see afternoon highs in the low 90s. The heat risk will remain at least moderate (2 out of 4) through the weekend, thanks to the high humidity in place.

Tropical downpours and t-storms are expected to begin around midday and will continue until they wrap up early Saturday. This is due to Invest 98L arriving at our coast today. The tropical wave still has a 50% chance of formation, but regardless of whether it develops into a tropical depression or not impact for the Coastal Bend will remain the same: heavy rainfall and rough beach conditions that could last all weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Scattered tropical downpours

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Tonight: Isolated tropical downpours

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Saturday: Lingering tropical showers

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a great day and an even better weekend!