CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

Please be careful with the hot conditions expected this weekend. Dangerous heat will be here in the Coastal Bend for the weekend. Friday afternoon, high temperatures will soar to the 100s with high humidity. This means the heat index will range from 110-125ºF each of the next few afternoons. An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect for most of the Coastal Bend from noon to 8 p.m.