Tracking Beryl for impacts this weekend through early next week

Posted at 6:17 AM, Jul 05, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! As of this morning, Hurricane Beryl is moving through Yucatan Peninsula as a category 2 hurricane and is expected to weaken to tropical storm when it gets to the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico. We'll continue to track Beryl for expected impacts.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Still hot and humid
  • Some haze from Saharan dust that arrived overnight
  • Tracking Beryl: Expected impacts include heavy rainfall and t-storms expected late this weekend and high risk for rip currents today through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with some haze
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear
Temperature: Low 79ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Still sunny with more clouds
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great day and weekend!

