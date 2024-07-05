Tracking Beryl for impacts this weekend through early next week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Friday! As of this morning, Hurricane Beryl is moving through Yucatan Peninsula as a category 2 hurricane and is expected to weaken to tropical storm when it gets to the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico. We'll continue to track Beryl for expected impacts.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Still hot and humid

Some haze from Saharan dust that arrived overnight

Tracking Beryl: Expected impacts include heavy rainfall and t-storms expected late this weekend and high risk for rip currents today through the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with some haze

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Saturday: Still sunny with more clouds

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great day and weekend!