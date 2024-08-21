Watch Now
Today's the hottest day of 2024: Tomorrow will be not as hot

Not as hot tomorrow but still dangerous
CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! Today is officially the hottest of the year. We clocked a record breaking high temperature of 105ºF at CCIA.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Excessive Heat Warnings continue to be in effect for most of the Coastal Bend until 8.pm. So "feels like" temperatures will still be exceeding 114ºF. Temperatures will drop by a few degrees tomorrow but it will still be dangerously hot with moderate to high risk for heat related impacts. Please take care of yourself and look out for others.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Warm and Mostly Clear
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: A few degrees cooler but very hot
Temperature: High 99ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Friday: Still sizzling
Temperature: High 97ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Stay cool and stay safe!

