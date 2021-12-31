Two more abnormally warm days before the big front

Low pressure developing ahead of a major cold front in the Plaines states will increase our winds tonight through Saturday morning. This will limit fog formation. Winds will briefly lay Saturday afternoon ahead of a strong cold front. Very windy conditions behind the front.

Tonight, we will have less fog not as calm and milder with a low of 68 under mainly cloudy skies.

Friday expect variable sunshine mixed with clouds becoming windy warm and humid with a high of 86.

Friday night will be very windy sticky and unseasonably warm with a low of 71.

Saturday expect lots of sunshine a lot less wind with record high heat and a high near 90.

Saturday night temperatures plummet to near 40 degrees with wind and the low to mid 30's with less wind on Sunday night.

Be ready.