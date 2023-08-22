The Tuesday morning arrival of Tropical Storm Harold

The counterclockwise circulation around tropical depression #9 which will likely be upgraded to tropical storm Harold by Tuesday morning will produce wind and some badly needed rain for the Coastal bend.

Tonight, expect tropical showers mainly after midnight breezy and very warm with a low of 81.

Tuesday will be windy, very humid with tropical showers likely, some with heavy rain, with activity tapering off during the afternoon and not as hot with a high near 90.

Tuesday night expect fair skies nearly calm and quiet but very steamy with a low of 77.

Wednesday a return to sweltering heat and humidity with lots of sunshine and light winds with a high of 96.

With light winds and dry air temperatures will approach or exceed 100 by the end of this week and into the weekend.