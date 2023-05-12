The May Monsoon is about to begin

A series of upper level disturbances arriving from the west will produce periods of heavy rain beginning late Friday night and lasting into Wednesday of next week.

Tonight will be muggy, warm, sticky, and hazy with a low of 78.

Friday expect mostly cloudy skies with some hazy afternoon sunshine, rather breezy and very warm with a high of 88.

Friday night showers and thunderstorms with locally heavy rain and wind arrive from the west, and a rain cooled low of 71.

Saturday showers and thunderstorms likely, with some flood producing rains in low lying areas not near as warm with a high of only 79.

Saturday night and Mothers Day we will have more rain but overall, not as heavy, and becoming more scattered (less rain coverage) with a low of 69 and a high of 81 on Sunday.