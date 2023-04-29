Storms ending tonight, then much better

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A cold front accompanied by a line of storms will push through the entire KRIS 6 viewing area by 1 am leaving in its wake wind and much cooler temperatures along with less humid conditions.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms will push through the area tonight followed by windy conditions and cooler temperatures with a low of 56.

Saturday will be sunny, less humid, windy and much cooler with a high of only 78.

Saturday night clear calm and chilly with a low of 54.

Sunday will be sensational with sunny skies, low humidity, generally light winds and pleasantly warm with a high of 83.

Monday will be nice but breezy during the afternoon, sunny and warmer with a high of 88.

