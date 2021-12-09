Watch
More wind and warmth

Dale Nelson WX 1208
Posted at 8:14 PM, Dec 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-08 21:29:43-05

Unseasonably warm temperatures are moving back into the area ahead of a moderate December cold front arriving on Saturday morning. It will be windy ahead of the front on Friday and behind it on Saturday. Temperatures over the weekend will be seasonally chilly.

Tonight, will be mostly cloudy muggy and much milder with patchy sea fog and a low of 64.

Thursday expect considerable sunshine more wind and humidity and warmer with a high of 86.

Thursday night will be breezy and unusually warm with a low near 70.

Friday will be windy humid and very warm and under mostly sunny skies we will have a near record high of 89.

Temperatures decrease as winds increase beginning Saturday morning with our next cold front.

