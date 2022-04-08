Cool night before a windy weekend arrives

Surface high pressure will move over South Texas tonight before pushing east into the Gulf over the weekend, resulting in a rapid increase in winds, humidity and eventually clouds during the weekend and into next week.

Tonight, will be clear, nearly calm and chilly with a low of 47, warmer near the water.

Friday will be a super day with sunny skies, light winds and low humidity and a high of 83.

Friday night will be clear but not as chilly with a light breeze and a low of 56.

Saturday will be sunny again but windy and more humid by afternoon with a high of 85.

Expect increasing clouds, very windy, humid and warm on Sunday with a high in the low 80's.

