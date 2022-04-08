Watch
Weather

Actions

Cool night before a windy weekend arrives

Dale Nelson weather 4-7-22
sscn10122020.jpg
Posted at 8:22 PM, Apr 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-07 21:30:22-04

Surface high pressure will move over South Texas tonight before pushing east into the Gulf over the weekend, resulting in a rapid increase in winds, humidity and eventually clouds during the weekend and into next week.

Tonight, will be clear, nearly calm and chilly with a low of 47, warmer near the water.

Friday will be a super day with sunny skies, light winds and low humidity and a high of 83.

Friday night will be clear but not as chilly with a light breeze and a low of 56.

Saturday will be sunny again but windy and more humid by afternoon with a high of 85.

Expect increasing clouds, very windy, humid and warm on Sunday with a high in the low 80's.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019