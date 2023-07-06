A rare event with rain in the forecast

Tropical moisture and instability in the mid-levels of the atmosphere are increasing. This will lead to scattered thundershowers Thursday, mainly during the morning, less rain on Friday, then drying out.

Tonight, expect scattered coastal showers after midnight, generally light winds and a rain cooled low of 77.

Thursday will be on the wet side with scattered thundershowers, (mainly near the coast) breezy and not near a hot due to mostly cloudy skies and a high of only near 90 with a heat index near 100.

Thursday night expect isolated coastal showers, more seasonal with a low of 75.

Friday, the rain diminishes but still isolated thundershowers a light breeze humid and a little hotter with a high of 93.

The weekend looks to be dry and hotter again with highs both days in the mid to upper 90's.