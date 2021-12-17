A cold front is on the move

Strong southerly flow will continue Friday keeping our humidity high and our temperatures way above normal until a cold front arrives Saturday afternoon. Temperatures tumble after that into the 40's for four nights in a row before it warms up again.

Tonight, will be breezy warm and humid with a low of 69 under fair skies.

Friday expect variable cloudiness mixed with some afternoon sun windy warm and humid with a high of 82.

Friday night will be unseasonably mild and muggy with less wind and patchy sea fog again with a low of 68.

Saturday starts cloudy warm and humid with light winds then showers likely during the afternoon turning windy and much cooler with a morning high of 76 and temperatures falling into the 50's by evening.

Temperatures drop into the 40's Saturday night and remain chilly and only in the 50's on Sunday.