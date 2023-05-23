Watch Now
Toasty Tuesday temps

Highs return to the 90s this afternoon
Dale Nelson
Posted at 6:20 AM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 08:01:41-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Wash. Rinse. Repeat. Tuesday's forecast is a lot like Monday's— mostly sunny, hot, and humid with light winds. Afternoon high temperatures will return to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Light winds will pick up during the afternoon as a sea breeze develops, southeast at 10 mph.

We'll stay rain-free over much of the next seven days. This is due to high pressure from the surface well into the 'upstairs' part of our atmosphere. However, that high pressure begins moving away this weekend. Stray showers may come back into the picture by Sunday, but our next best chance for rain will be Monday night with widely scattered showers.

Happy Taco Tuesday!

