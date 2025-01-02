Thursday's gloomy skies will offer rain and drizzle

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

Rain and drizzle are expected to move from the southeast across our neighborhoods. The clouds will keep chilly weather in our forecast with temps only climbing to the upper 60s. Some southern neighborhoods will see a quick pop of sunshine before sunset. If the gloomy skies have got you down, be patient! A little more sunshine is expect Friday and a lot more is expected this weekend!

Sunday looks to be a very warm afternoon thanks to downsloping winds with our next cold front; however, that same cold front will cause temps to plummet into Monday morning with very cold mornings on the way! Our coldest air of the season looks to arrive by mid-January so enjoy the warmer weather while it lasts!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Cloudy with passing drizzle, showers

Temperature: High 69ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and cool, patchy fog

Temperature: Low 57ºF

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Fri-YAY: Mostly cloudy with pockets of sunshine

Temperature: High 72ºF

Winds: N/E 10-15 mph

