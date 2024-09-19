Thursday's Forecast: Hot and humid with a few showers, heat alerts

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Evening, Coastal Bend! We're almost to the end of the week and it is going to be a hot one! There are heat alerts in place for Inland Kleberg, Inland Nueces, and Inland San Patricio counties until 6 p.m. Feels-like temperatures are expected to peak between 110-114ºF this afternoon into early evening.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Kicking off Thursday, we did get some showers and slightly heavy downpours across our neighborhoods before noon and early afternoon. We can continue to expect hot temperatures throughout the work week. Here in the Coastal Bend, we are still under an upper-level ridge, giving us hot temperatures, dry air, and lots of sunshine. We were able to experience a few showers due to low-level moisture hanging out near our coastal communities, along the sea breeze.

Looking ahead to Friday, we can expect another heat advisory as temperatures are expected to be about the same as today. A slight chance of showers are also possible Friday before 1 p.m. This hot and humid pattern will stick around through the weekend as we begin to make the transition to Fall (Sunday, September 22).

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, heat alerts in place

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear skies with light winds



Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Friday: Mostly sunny, showers and heat alerts likely

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: ESE 7-15 mph

Have a great Thursday!