Thursday will be hotter with more sunshine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! It's going to be dangerously hot today. Check in on children, the elderly, and pets— they are most prone to heat-related illness.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Heat Advisories in effect from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
- UV Index: 12 (Extreme)
- Saharan dust arrives this weekend
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny, very hot!
Temperature: High 96ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: SE 10-15 mph
Friday: Partly cloudy and hot, evening t-showers possible
Temperature: High 95ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph
Have a terrific day!