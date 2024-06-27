Watch Now
Thursday will be hotter with more sunshine

Heat Advisories will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Posted at 7:34 AM, Jun 27, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! It's going to be dangerously hot today. Check in on children, the elderly, and pets— they are most prone to heat-related illness.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Heat Advisories in effect from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.
  • UV Index: 12 (Extreme)
  • Saharan dust arrives this weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, very hot!

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy and hot, evening t-showers possible

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Have a terrific day!

