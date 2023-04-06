Thursday Thunderstorms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

It's a soggy start for parts of the Coastal Bend this morning, but a chilly and brisk start for all! We're waking up to temperatures in the 50s and 60s. The cool-down is amplified by breezy north-northeast wind 10-20 mph. Temps will only rise a few degrees on account of the clouds and rain, with highs topping out in the low to middle 60s.

Don't fret if your morning is off to a dry start. Showers and thunderstorms will shift east as we go through the afternoon. By tonight, widespread rain will stretch across the Coastal Bend. Friday, the heavy rain will be focused over our coastal communities.

The weekend is looking drier and warmer. By next week, our temps will return to the 80s.

Have a great day!