THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine and cooler temps

Chilly mornings and pleasant afternoons are in the forecast through the weekend. Thursday afternoon brings plenty of sunshine and highs on either side of 70ºF. Conditions will be generally dry and cooler through the weekend thanks to a reinforcing front late tomorrow. These conditions are typical for this time of the year, but they won't last long!

Winter begins Saturday and as daylight hours begin to increase, that extra sunshine will only add to the warm-up underway. Humidity will be on the rise as will temps. Afternoon highs will once again be in the upper 70s. I'm tracking rain chances for Christmas Eve, but conditions will have to be just right for appreciable rainfall.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and pleasant

Temperature: High 70ºF

Winds: NE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Increasing clouds

Temperature: Low 54ºF

Winds: E 5 mph

Friday: A few clouds and warmer

Temperature: High 72ºF

Winds: NE 10-15 mph

