Thursday morning brought the coldest temps, so it only gets warmer from here!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday! The coldest weather is behind us—YAY!!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A Freeze Warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. (Purple)
- A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. (Light Blue)
- An Extreme Cold Warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. (Dark Blue)
It only gets warmer from here! Temperatures will rise to the low to middle 40s today with the help of some sunshine today. Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place from most of the Thursday, which will help this evening to keep our temperatures a bit warmer. With decreasing winds, Friday morning won't be as bitter cold. Expect low temperatures to range from the low to middle 30s on Friday, with wind chills in the mid to upper 20s.
More clouds are expected Friday as our rain chances return to the forecast for the weekend. Rain will be focused over our coastal neighborhoods from Friday night through early Sunday morning. Most of the rain will fall on Saturday as a light, but steady rain. Accumulations look to offer a few tenths for the most inland totals, to nearly a half-inch along the coast. Sunday looks better for plans with warmer temps linger into next week!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy, not as windy
Temperature: High 44ºF
Winds: NNE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Tonight: Cloudy and cold
Temperature: Low 35ºF
Winds: NNE 10-20 mph
Fri-YAY: Warmer, cloudy, and more humid
Temperature: High 48ºF
Winds: NE 15-25 mph
Have a terrific day!