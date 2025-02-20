Thursday morning brought the coldest temps, so it only gets warmer from here!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday! The coldest weather is behind us—YAY!!

A Freeze Warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. (Purple)

A Cold Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. (Light Blue)

An Extreme Cold Warning remains in effect until 10 a.m. (Dark Blue)

KR Cold Weather Alerts are in effect until 10 a.m. Thursday

KRIS 6 WX Freeze Warning for February 20,2025 from midnight to 10 a.m.

It only gets warmer from here! Temperatures will rise to the low to middle 40s today with the help of some sunshine today. Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place from most of the Thursday, which will help this evening to keep our temperatures a bit warmer. With decreasing winds, Friday morning won't be as bitter cold. Expect low temperatures to range from the low to middle 30s on Friday, with wind chills in the mid to upper 20s.

KRIS 6 WEATHER 7-Day forecast February 20-26, 2024: Scattered showers return Saturday and temperatures warm up to the 80s next week

More clouds are expected Friday as our rain chances return to the forecast for the weekend. Rain will be focused over our coastal neighborhoods from Friday night through early Sunday morning. Most of the rain will fall on Saturday as a light, but steady rain. Accumulations look to offer a few tenths for the most inland totals, to nearly a half-inch along the coast. Sunday looks better for plans with warmer temps linger into next week!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, not as windy

Temperature: High 44ºF

Winds: NNE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and cold

Temperature: Low 35ºF

Winds: NNE 10-20 mph

Fri-YAY: Warmer, cloudy, and more humid

Temperature: High 48ºF

Winds: NE 15-25 mph

