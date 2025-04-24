Thursday marks the start of a dry, humid, and windy weather pattern

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday! Put your raincoat away... until next week.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Windy conditions expected into next week

Moderate risk of rip currents

The weekend is in view and there are lots of events around the Coastal Bend! Thankfully, the forecast should shape up nicely far everyone. Aside from a stray shower this afternoon, rain is on a hiatus until next week. Even with the prospect of a stray shower, no meaningful rainfall is in the forecast until next Wednesday. I'm watching the trends carefully, but more rain is needed! We did well with rainfall this week, but years of drought will take time to remedy.

Highs will remain near average over the next week. I'm forecasting afternoons in the middle 80s with humid and gusty conditions. Please mind the beach flags! There's a moderate risk of rip currents today and this will likely be the case as 'disrespectful' winds pick up this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sun/clouds mix

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Cloudy, hazy

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Thursday: More sunshine than clouds

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a terrific day!