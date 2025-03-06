THURSDAY: Gusty winds return, making Fire Danger worse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday! Please be extra careful today as our Fire Danger is going to be a bit worse today.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Very High Fire Danger
- Strong wind gusts this afternoon
Humidity is slightly improved but strong winds will return today. Coupled with very dry vegetation, much of South Texas is under a Very High Fire Danger today. Continue to avoid activities that could cause a sparks or fires. Southeast winds will continue to draw moisture to the area (which is good), but our next cold front will be here on Saturday. With this front will come another round of dry air and gusty winds (not good). Here's a look at the expected fire danger.
The stronger winds have some benefit. Air quality will be much better today even if you can still smell the lingering smoke. We'll continue to monitor this trend over the next few days. Rip current risk will also fluctuate with our change in wind speed. Other than the fire weather concerns and air quality, the forecast is looking great for outdoor activities. Hopefully we'll see some rain return to the forecast soon!
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny and windy
Temperature: High 79ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Tonight: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 52ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25
Fri-YAY: Partly cloudy, breezy
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph
Have a safe and terrific Thursday!