THURSDAY: Gusty winds return, making Fire Danger worse

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday! Please be extra careful today as our Fire Danger is going to be a bit worse today.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Very High Fire Danger

Strong wind gusts this afternoon

Humidity is slightly improved but strong winds will return today. Coupled with very dry vegetation, much of South Texas is under a Very High Fire Danger today. Continue to avoid activities that could cause a sparks or fires. Southeast winds will continue to draw moisture to the area (which is good), but our next cold front will be here on Saturday. With this front will come another round of dry air and gusty winds (not good). Here's a look at the expected fire danger.

The stronger winds have some benefit. Air quality will be much better today even if you can still smell the lingering smoke. We'll continue to monitor this trend over the next few days. Rip current risk will also fluctuate with our change in wind speed. Other than the fire weather concerns and air quality, the forecast is looking great for outdoor activities. Hopefully we'll see some rain return to the forecast soon!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and windy

Temperature: High 79ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 52ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25

Fri-YAY: Partly cloudy, breezy

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Have a safe and terrific Thursday!