Posted at 7:14 AM, Apr 11, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Almost-Friday! WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Tame winds today

Windy again tomorrow

No meaningful rain in the forecast CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and warm

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: NW/E 10-15 mph Tonight: Mostly clear

Temperature: Low 58ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph Friday: Mostly sunny, windy, and warm

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph Have a great day!

