Thursday Forecast: Windy and warmer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

While conditions are a bit breezy this morning, it pales in comparison to the strong winds expected this afternoon. Sustained south-southeast winds will range from 25-35 mph and gust as high as 45 mph. Secure loose items and tie down anything that might fly off in a gust.

Temperatures continue to warm. With most communities starting warmer than usual in the low 70s, our highs this afternoon will top out in the upper 80s. After tomorrow's cold front, downslope winds will push out highs into the middle 90s! Temps will be cooler on Saturday, but still warm. Expect highs in the upper 80s with low humidity and lots of sunshine.

Rain chances will return for Sunday morning for a brief window of time. Not much rain is expected, but more opportunities for rain will arrive early next week with another cold front.

Have a great day!