THURSDAY FORECAST: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms

Beneficial rainfall in the forecast to end the week
Stefanie's WX 7-11-24
Posted at 7:41 AM, Jul 11, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Enjoy cooler temps Thursday and Friday thanks to beneficial rainfall. Remember: when thunder roars, go indoors!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Scattered showers and storms
  • Mostly cloudy otherwise
  • Slightly below-average high temperatures

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered t-storms
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers possible overnight
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Partly sunny, fewer showers and storms
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Have a terrific Thursday!

