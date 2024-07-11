THURSDAY FORECAST: Mostly cloudy with scattered storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Enjoy cooler temps Thursday and Friday thanks to beneficial rainfall. Remember: when thunder roars, go indoors!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Scattered showers and storms
- Mostly cloudy otherwise
- Slightly below-average high temperatures
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy with scattered t-storms
Temperature: High 90ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, showers possible overnight
Temperature: Low 76ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly sunny, fewer showers and storms
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Have a terrific Thursday!