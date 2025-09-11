THURSDAY FORECAST: More humidity and better rain chances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Average afternoon high temps continue
- Stray to isolated showers
Increasing moisture and humidity have allowed for more clouds in our skies and better rain chances today and Friday. The location of high pressure helps keep moisture flowing into the Coastal Bend, but it also somewhat hinders and limits the development of our rain chances as dry air filters into the area. Nonetheless, isolated and even scattered showers are expected today and Friday before our dry weekend ahead.
We'll maintain the trend of average afternoon high temperatures this week and into the next.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Isolated PM t-storms
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Overnight showers
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Friday: More scattered showers & t-storms
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a great day!