THURSDAY FORECAST: More humidity and better rain chances

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Average afternoon high temps continue

Stray to isolated showers

Increasing moisture and humidity have allowed for more clouds in our skies and better rain chances today and Friday. The location of high pressure helps keep moisture flowing into the Coastal Bend, but it also somewhat hinders and limits the development of our rain chances as dry air filters into the area. Nonetheless, isolated and even scattered showers are expected today and Friday before our dry weekend ahead.

We'll maintain the trend of average afternoon high temperatures this week and into the next.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Isolated PM t-storms

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Thursday night: Overnight showers

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Friday: More scattered showers & t-storms

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

Have a great day!