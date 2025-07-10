THURSDAY FORECAST: Hot, sunny, and hazy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday!

Widespread haze

Hotter temperatures

Rain chances return this weekend

Heading out the door this morning, you'll notice that it feels a bit less humid and cooler. This is thanks to drier air settling into the Coastal Bend, with the thickest batch of Saharan dust arriving. Widespread haze will be in our skies, and air quality will take a hit, dropping to the moderate zone. Folks who may be sensitive or suffer from respiratory issues or allergies should limit time outdoors today and tomorrow. No rain is in the forecast today, and temperatures will be hot, ranging from the low to mid-90s.

As the dust begins to dissipate on Friday, moisture will begin to rebound, increasing rain chances this weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hazy and breezy

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, hazy

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Friday:

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

