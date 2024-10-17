THURSDAY: Disrespectful winds, cool temps, and more sunshine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Enjoy more sunshine today!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- High risk of Rip Currents through this weekend
- Small Craft Advisory in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday
- Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday
Disrespectful winds are still in our forecast today. Expect wind gusts to be strongest by late afternoon, gusting as high as 25 mph. That will help keep a fresh feeling in the air, even though more sunshine will help temperatures rebound to near 80ºF. Tonight, winds will dial back a bit. Another cool morning is in store for Friday, followed but a partly cloudy and warm start to the weekend. Rain chances return this weekend, but won't disrupt those weekend plans too much. I'll be keeping an eye on the forecast.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sun/cloud mix, windy
Temperature: High 80ºF
Winds: NE/E 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Tonight: Mostly clear
Temperature: Low 69ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph
Friday: Partly cloudy
Temperature: High 85ºF
Winds: E 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a terrific day!