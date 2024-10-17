THURSDAY: Disrespectful winds, cool temps, and more sunshine

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! Enjoy more sunshine today!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



High risk of Rip Currents through this weekend

Small Craft Advisory in effect until 1 p.m. Thursday

Coastal Flood Advisory in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday

Disrespectful winds are still in our forecast today. Expect wind gusts to be strongest by late afternoon, gusting as high as 25 mph. That will help keep a fresh feeling in the air, even though more sunshine will help temperatures rebound to near 80ºF. Tonight, winds will dial back a bit. Another cool morning is in store for Friday, followed but a partly cloudy and warm start to the weekend. Rain chances return this weekend, but won't disrupt those weekend plans too much. I'll be keeping an eye on the forecast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sun/cloud mix, windy

Temperature: High 80ºF

Winds: NE/E 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Mostly clear

Temperature: Low 69ºF

Winds: E 10-20 mph

Friday: Partly cloudy

Temperature: High 85ºF

Winds: E 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a terrific day!