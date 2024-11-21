THURSDAY: Chilly start will warm to a fantastic afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

Moderate Fire Danger today

Despite a cold start to the morning, you won't need a sweater this afternoon. Today is going to be very pleasant so make plans to get outside! Expect friendly winds, lots of sunshine, and highs in the middle 70s. 'Caldo weather' returns tonight as low temperatures drop to the 40s again Friday morning. Humidity will be on the rise into the weekend as temperatures return to above-normal for that start of the Thanksgiving week ahead.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny, warm, and fantastic!

Temperature: High 76ºF

Winds: NE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Clear, cool, and calm

Temperature: Low 47ºF

Winds: Calm

Friday: Sunny and warmer— still great!!

Temperature: High 79ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

