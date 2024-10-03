Thursday brings partly cloudy skies with more humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

Another beautiful forecast is in store for us today. Again, sunshine, increasing humidity and clouds are expected. So when does actual change arrive? Well, a significant batch of tropical moisture arrives Friday afternoon; this will help rain chances heading into the weekend. I think a few showers are possible into the evening, but most of the rain arrives late Friday into Saturday morning; this means Friday night plans should be ok! A cold front arrives early next week. This front still won't bring much of a cool-down, but expect dry air to make for comfortable conditions. As for the tropics, development in the Gulf of Mexico is looking less likely.

FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy and a bit muggy

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: E 10-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 72ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Friday: Partly cloudy and very muggy, isolated t-showers

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: E 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph

