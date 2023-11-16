THURSDAY: A little more humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday!

Patchy dense fog is slowing things down for some drivers this morning. Expect visibilities to improve across the Coastal Bend after sunrise as temperatures begin to warm. This afternoon will be gorgeous again with highs in the upper 70s, but you'll notice a little more humidity and a few more clouds in the sky. Light northeast winds will stay below 10 mph today. Get outside to enjoy these phenomenal conditions!

Humidity will continue to increase this weekend before another cold front arrives next Monday. This front doesn't look to bring us much in the way of rain. At most, a few stray showers may grace the region while the front is moving through. Temperatures, on the other hand, will look different after the cold front. Highs will drop to the middle 60s, just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday week.

Have a terrific day!