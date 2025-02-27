THURSDAY: A cold front arrives today, but will you notice the change?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday! Can you spot the change?
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m.
Please be careful on the roadways, even as conditions improve. Foggy mornings are likely to continue across the Coastal Bend over the next few mornings.
A weak cold front will slowly pass through South Texas. There won't be a whole lot of change in our forecast today, but there are a few changes of note. Expect more of a sun/cloud mix this afternoon. Our winds will turn from the northeast, becoming east this afternoon. The combination of more clouds and a different wind direction will shave a few degrees off the afternoon highs. Temps will top out in the mid- to upper 70s, with fewer neighborhoods making it to the low 80s.
Don't expect these small changes to last! Temps will return to the 80s over the weekend. In fact, temperatures will get even warmer next week. Will this carry into Spring Break? It's too early to say for certain, but the extended temperature outlook suggests our temps will likely be warmer well into the first half of March.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Thursday: Sun/cloud mix, slightly cooler
Temperature: High 79ºF
Winds: NE/E 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Tonight: Patchy dense fog, cooler
Temperature: Low 54ºF
Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Fri-YAY: Warm & partly cloudy
Temperature: High 77ºF
Winds: ENE 10-20 mph
