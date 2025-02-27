THURSDAY: A cold front arrives today, but will you notice the change?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Thursday! Can you spot the change?

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m.

Please be careful on the roadways, even as conditions improve. Foggy mornings are likely to continue across the Coastal Bend over the next few mornings.

A weak cold front will slowly pass through South Texas. There won't be a whole lot of change in our forecast today, but there are a few changes of note. Expect more of a sun/cloud mix this afternoon. Our winds will turn from the northeast, becoming east this afternoon. The combination of more clouds and a different wind direction will shave a few degrees off the afternoon highs. Temps will top out in the mid- to upper 70s, with fewer neighborhoods making it to the low 80s.

WX

Don't expect these small changes to last! Temps will return to the 80s over the weekend. In fact, temperatures will get even warmer next week. Will this carry into Spring Break? It's too early to say for certain, but the extended temperature outlook suggests our temps will likely be warmer well into the first half of March.

WX

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thursday: Sun/cloud mix, slightly cooler

Temperature: High 79ºF

Winds: NE/E 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: Patchy dense fog, cooler

Temperature: Low 54ºF

Winds: ENE 5-15 mph

Fri-YAY: Warm & partly cloudy

Temperature: High 77ºF

Winds: ENE 10-20 mph

Have a terrific Thursday!