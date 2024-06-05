Thunderstorms skirt NE Coastal Bend this afternoon, brutal heat persists over most of the region

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — While the northeast Coastal Bend got rain today, it will otherwise remain unseasonably hot and humid until rain chances return early next week.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning remain in effect until 8 pm today. A Heat Advisory is likely again Thursday.
- Our next reasonable chance at rain comes Monday through Wednesday of next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Isolated evening showers; otherwise, mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid.
Temperature:
Low near 80
Winds:
Southeast 12 to 22 mph
Thursday:
Mostly sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index around 114 degrees
Winds:
East southeast 10 to 18 mph
Friday:
Sunny, breezy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
East southeast 11 to 21 mph
The heat goes on, and along with it should go your precautions. Take care out there.