The strongest cold front of the season is here!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

It's a rainy start for us here in the Coastal Bend. The strongest autumn cold front (yet) is here and has brought light showers to the area. Behind the front lies heavier rainfall and storms, which will remain in our forecast all day. Some storms have the potential to be severe, so stay weather aware! Temperatures will near 80ºF for most of today, but drop quickly into the overnight! Find your long-sleeve shirts and sweaters now— we've got cold temperatures Tuesday morning!

Today there is a marginal risk of severe weather. Some isolated storms have the potential to bring strong winds of 58 mph or higher, and hail 1 inch in diameter or greater. Be weather aware and stay with KRIS 6 for the latest weather updates!

Light rain will linger into the first half of Tuesday, but we'll dry out late Tuesday night into Wednesday.