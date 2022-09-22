The last hours of summer are coming in hot!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

Thursday is the first day of Fall! The autumnal equinox is tonight at 8:04 p.m. (central time). The equinox means there will be nearly equal hours of day and night worldwide. Starting tonight, we'll go from 12 hours of daylight to roughly 10.5 hours of daylight by the winter solstice in December. We'll begin gaining daylight hours again on the solstice, which is December 21st.

And while Fall may be here, the cooler weather is not (yet). Expect afternoon high temperatures to reach the mid-90s this afternoon. There won't be much of a breeze to provide relief from the heat, save for the immediate coastline.

For this weekend, we're looking at temperatures in the lower 90s, and the chance for a few showers and storms. By Monday, a cold front arrives in the Coastal Bend (yay!). It will be weak but will knock humidity down to comfortable levels. Temperatures won't sink very far— in fact, Tuesday and Wednesday look great with sunny, warm, and pleasant weather!

In the tropics, we're monitoring the latest with Invest 98L, a tropical wave in the Caribbean. No need to worry yet, but we'll have to keep a careful watch as the system nears the Gulf of Mexico next weekend.

Have a great day!