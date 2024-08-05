The hottest week of the year is here!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! Get ready for some hot temps this week!!

It's going to be a hot week ahead. In fact, August 5-15 is typically the hottest stretch of the year in Corpus Christi. As temperatures climb over the next couple of days, Monday afternoon will likely be the "coolest" of the entire week. Expect highs to top out in the middle to upper 90s, with 'feels like' temperatures in the range of 106-112ºF. Heat alerts will likely be necessary this week, though none are expected so far this morning.

No meaningful rainfall is expected, but Corpus Christi remains in a surplus at this point. More rain would be beneficial to keep our drought at bay. Plenty of humidity and light winds will make for a sweltering weather pattern this week. Be sure to check on children, pets, and the elderly as they are most susceptible to heat-related illness.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hot, sunny, and humid

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds and warm

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: Calm

Tuesday: Even hotter, mostly sunny

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: SE 5-15 mph

