The hottest stretch of the year will stretch a bit longer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! As you might have guessed, today will be another hot afternoon with dangerous heat.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

'Feels like' temperatures return to the 110s as soon as lunchtime. Be sure to practice those heat safety tips today, even if you're not in a neighborhood under heat alerts. Those alerts today are Heat Advisories that begin at 1 p.m. and go until 8 p.m., so expect very little relief from the sweltering conditions until after sunset. Because there isn't much of a cool-down during the overnight hours, Friday morning will also be off to an oppressively warm start.

While the hottest stretch of the year is usually August 5 -15, we'll be 'stretching' this hot weather a little further into next week. Highs will rise to the upper 90s here in Corpus Chrisi thanks to high pressure 'upstairs' in the upper levels of the atmosphere. Enjoy the southeast breeze today and Friday because as high pressure parks over Texas, there won't be much of a breeze by next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Hot with a few clouds

Temperature: High 95ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, warm and muggy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Friday: Even hotter!

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

