The hot and spicy heat is back

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Wednesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Dry air makes for very hot conditions this afternoon
- Feels like temps up to 105°F
- Worsening heat danger (moderate to major)
- Rain and below-average temps return this weekend
As dry air takes over the region, conditions will be up to 7 degrees cooler this morning compared to yesterday, but by this afternoon, the dry air will contribute to very hot temperatures around 99°F. Feels like temps will range up to 105°F. Heat danger will worsen through the rest of the work week (moderate to major, level 2 and 3 out of 4).
By the weekend, the forecast will shift again to cooler and soggier weather, as another front will approach the area and tropical moisture from the Eastern Pacific
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Very hot, humid, mostly sunny
Temperature: High 99ºF
Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Tonight: Clear skies, warm
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday: Hottest day of the week
Temperature: High 100ºF
Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Have a great day and stay cool!