The heat gets slightly better towards the weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thursday! No record breaking heat today but we did tie the record high temperature set back in 2010 at 101ºF.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

The heat is slightly improving as we approach the weekend. However, conditions are still dangerous so please continue to practice heat safety. Heat advisories are in effect until 7 p.m. Moisture will slowly rebound in the area and this will increase our rain chances for early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Warm and clear with a few clouds

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Tomorrow: Still hot but not as oppressive

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Friday Night: Mostly clear

Temperature: Low 79ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

