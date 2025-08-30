The heat continues for Labor Day Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Saturday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Very hot and humid

Rain chances to enter the forecast heading into Labor Day (Monday)

We saw extra hot conditions in the Coastal Bend today, and we can expect more of the same tomorrow. Afternoon highs will be near 100°F in Corpus Christi, with 'feels like' temperatures in the mid-100s to lower 110s. Rain chances could begin in the afternoon or late Sunday night; it all depends on the timing of the frontal boundary's arrival. Keep your eye on the radar for outdoor plans.

On Labor Day (Monday) and Tuesday, widely scattered showers and t-storms are expected as the frontal boundary pushes through the Coastal Bend. Temperatures will also cool down back to the lower 90s. Northern counties will be under a marginal risk for excessive rainfall tomorrow, and that will extend to all of the Coastal Bend on Monday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Saturday night: Clear skies

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SSE 5 mph

Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot, and humid

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: SSE 5 mph

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy and possible t-storms

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SSE 5 mph

Have a great evening and a good rest of your weekend!