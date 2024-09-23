The first week of fall brings rain, a cold front, and 'tropical trouble' to the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! Get ready for a brief cool-down ahead. Until then the heat goes on...

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

While crisp fall weather isn't here yet, a hint of autumn will be here later this week. A cold front will actually move all the way through the Coastal Bend and that will impact all aspects of our forecast this week.

Expect rain chances to increase through midweek ahead of the cold front (likely to arrive Wednesday night into Thursday). Sea breeze showers will kick off Monday afternoon as temperatures rise the low to mid 90s. This will be similar to the forecast over the weekend. Tuesday will bring more rain which an opportunity for both morning showers and afternoon storms. Finally, rain will return Wednesday with the warmest and 'soupy-est' conditions ahead of the front.

Once the cold front arrives, dry air will make temps feel great! High temperatures will remain in the neighborhood of 90ºF, but take delight in exactly one crisp morning on Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Warm and humid with sea breeze showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Tonight: Warm and mostly clear

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: ESE 5 mph

Tuesday: A few morning showers, sunshine, and afternoon t-showers

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a great week!