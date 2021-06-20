The first day of summer calls for isolated storms and heat

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

A warm morning greets us this morning all across the Coastal Bend. Temperatures are in the upper 70s and lower 80s on the coast. This afternoon the mercury will soar into the low 90s, but combined with the humidity expect heat indices to range from 105-110ºF. The 'Feels Like' temps only get hotter as we head into Monday afternoon. Heat Advisories are expected both Sunday and Monday afternoon. Take care during this dangerous heat.

Conditions along our area beaches are improving! A moderate risk of rip currents is still in the forecast so please be careful if your Sunday plans include the water!

Tuesday looks to be the rainiest day of the week as a fizzling cold front nears the Victoria Crossroads, producing scattered thunderstorms in across the Coastal Bend.

Have a great day!