The chance of rain on the rise

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Friday!

It's shaped up to be a very nice day here all across the Coastal Bend. Fair-weather cumulus clouds have made for mostly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Temperatures are near 80ºF and will descend gradually into the low 70s overnight. Heading into Saturday, our weekend begins and so does the trend of rain in our forecast. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up around our area beginning Saturday afternoon into the evening. Rainfall accumulations will be varied across the region, but look to stay generally around a tenth of an inch.

Temperatures will stay in the low to mid 80s this weekend and increase as we begin next week. A chance of showers exists into each of the next seven days, but the greatest chances will be Saturday evening and again on Wednesday.