That Fall feeling is in the air!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Cold Front! It seems like that's the best greeting on a lovely morning such as today. A cold front moved through the Coastal Bend and Fall arrived overnight.

With temperatures starting out in the 60s and 70s on this Tuesday and less humidity, our area has a noticeable difference in weather. But as the saying goes, "the best is yet to come"; it isn't until about a day after the cold front that we really start to experience the cooler, drier air behind it. As a result, this afternoon will still be warm, reaching 90ºF in Corpus Christi and feeling pleasant.

Tomorrow and the next several days, morning low temperatures will reach the 60s (and maybe even a few 50s) and warm up to the mid-to-upper 80s throughout the afternoons. This is some of the coolest weather that we've had in months. The last time the temperatures was below 65ºF was the morning of May 25th (64ºF); below 60ºF was the morning of April 9th (50º).

Despite abundant sunshine and pleasantly low humidity, please be careful if you plan to enjoy the weather out on our coastline. Elevated surf, rip currents, and coastal flooding are all possible as Hurricane Ian makes landfall on the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Have a great day!