Thanksgiving Showers Likely

CORPUS CHRISTI — It looks like it is going to be a wet and cool Thanksgiving holiday here in the Coastal Bend. We are waiting on a cold front that should arrive late this morning. This will likely bring showers and thunderstorms along with cooling temperatures and gusty winds. The heaviest rainfall is expected along the coastal areas. Some areas could receive up to an inch of rain or more. Temperatures this morning will start in the mid 70s. However, temperatures will be falling as we move throughout the afternoon. The winds will also be gusting out of the north at 15 to 25 miles per hour. The forecast for this evening calls for cloudy and cooler weather conditions. A few showers will also be possible. Look for an overnight low around 49 degrees.

The forecast for Friday calls for more cloudy and cool weather. Look for a daytime high around 61 degrees with a few isolated showers possible. Another weather disturbance will bring us another chance of rain on Saturday. Expect a warming a drying trend by the end of the holiday weekend. Look for abundant sunshine and daytime highs in the low to mid 70's for the first half of the next week.