Thanksgiving Forecast: Cooler temperatures are on the way to the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Thanksgiving, Coastal Bend! We are getting ready for our next cold front as cooler, drier air pushes into the area this morning. We will notice the biggest temperature change headed into Friday.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Cold front expected to push into the Coastal Bend this morning/ afternoon

Increasing northerly winds throughout the day

Another cold front is headed to our area! We will start to feel like Fall yet again, with highs in the 60s Friday. Throughout Thursday, we will gradually drop in temperatures with increasing winds out of the north with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Ideally, temperatures for Thanksgiving will be nice, around where we should be seasonally. These Fall-like temperatures will stick around through the weekend and small rain chances (20-30%) return to the Coastal Bend by Saturday and Sunday night. With this cold front, we will continue to see increased cloud cover over the next few days, also resulting in cooler temperatures this Fall season.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Thanksgiving Day: Mostly cloudy, cold front pushes through in the AM

Temperature: High 71°F

Winds: NNE 15-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Thanksgiving Night: Mostly cloudy with increasing winds

Temperature: Low 52°F

Winds: NNE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Friday: Partly sunny and windy

Temperature: High 65°F

Winds: NNE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a wonderful Thanksgiving!