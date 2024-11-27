SCIENCE SNIPPET: Thanksgiving Climatology

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The holiday season is here! In South Texas, we're always hoping for cool weather to match with the holiday season and this Thanksgiving we are getting that wish granted. But what's the climatology for this time of year?
What's Climatology?
Climatology is defined as averaged weather conditions over a period of at least 30 years.
Average Thanksgiving Weather Conditions:
High temp - 71ºF
Low temp - 53ºF
This year's Thanksgiving Forecast:
Thanks to a perfectly timed strong cold front moving overnight, this year we'll enjoy below average temperatures under mostly cloudy skies and gusty north winds.
Forecast High temp - 67ºF
Forecast Low temp - 50ºF
The last four year's Thanksgiving Forecast:
2023
High temp - 61ºF
Low temp - 51ºF
2022
High temp - 76ºF
Low temp - 63ºF
2021
High temp - 79ºF
Low temp - 53ºF
2020
High temp - 87ºF
Low temp - 62ºF