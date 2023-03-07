Terrific Tuesday weather ahead despite foggy start

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

On this Tuesday, we're starting the day with warm temperatures and foggy conditions along the coast. A Marine Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for the local bay and waterways, as well as the near shore waters. Once the fog has mixed up and dissipated, our temperatures will again be off to the races!

Expect highs to return to the upper 80s, with 'feels like' temperatures in the 90s. You'll want to drink plenty of water and avoid the hottest part of the day, during the early afternoon. A humid southeast breeze will return this afternoon around 15-20 MPH. This 'wash, rinse, repeat' weather pattern persists through the Friday as a cold front nears the Coastal Bend. It is still not clear whether the front will move all the way to the Gulf of Mexico, but at best a few showers and rumbles of thunder can be anticipated. Another cold front arriving late Sunday looks to have a similar result, offering slim rain chances on Monday.

Have a terrific Tuesday!