Temps warming up today

We are looking for above average temperatures as we head into the Holiday Weekend. Temperatures this afternoon should make it into the middle 70's.

However, the winds are also going to be picking up. They will be blowing out of the southeast at 15 to 20 miles per hour. We will be watching an approaching disturbance that will give us a decent chance of rain for Thursday.

The weather should not be a problem for any outdoor plans on Saturday and Sunday. Expect Partly Sunny skies with daytime highs in the upper 70's. The overnight low temperatures will be in the mid 50's. Another front could trigger some showers in the area early next week.